Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.54. Waldencast shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands.

Waldencast Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. 18.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.