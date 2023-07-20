Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

