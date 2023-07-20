Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 373 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $525.43 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.82. The firm has a market cap of $239.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock worth $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.