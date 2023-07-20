Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

MA stock opened at $397.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.89.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.