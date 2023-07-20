Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $31.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $31,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $498.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.10 and a 200-day moving average of $462.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.