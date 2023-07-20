Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $44.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,974 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 2.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $44,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

