Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in MSA Safety by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 15,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,984,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -994.06 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently -1,105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

