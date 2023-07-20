Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.71.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $293.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $196.37 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average of $278.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

