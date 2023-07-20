Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 141,767 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,767 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,693 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after acquiring an additional 384,260 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Mellon University increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,785,000 after acquiring an additional 168,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after acquiring an additional 422,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.