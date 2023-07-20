Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 57,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 686,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.
Wallbox Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
- Abbott Laboratories Has the Prescription for Higher Share Prices
- Will a Decrease in Housing Starts Hurt Homebuilder Stocks?
- Panama’s Copa Airlines Soars in Buy Zone Post-Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.