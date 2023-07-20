Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 57,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 686,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

