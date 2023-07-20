Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 6.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 940,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,049. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.