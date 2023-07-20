WEC Energy Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

