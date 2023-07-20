Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for argenx in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $42.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale started coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.48.

ARGX opened at $528.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.74 and a 200-day moving average of $384.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $534.83.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,697,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

