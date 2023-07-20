Wedbush Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $350.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $923.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.