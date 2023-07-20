Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $270.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CDNS stock opened at $242.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.21. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $245.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

