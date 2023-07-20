Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lowered to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $43.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $46.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

