WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $193.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

WESCO International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

