WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $193.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.57.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
WESCO International Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $185.23.
WESCO International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WESCO International
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.