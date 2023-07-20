Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $5.65. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 70,302 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDOFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

