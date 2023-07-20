Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

IGI opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 461,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

