Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MHF stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

