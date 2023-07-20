WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $204.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

