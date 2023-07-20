William Blair Weighs in on Standex International Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Standex International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE SXI opened at $143.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.34. Standex International has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $106,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Chorman sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $105,477.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,440.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,204 shares of company stock worth $3,113,120. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Standex International by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

