William Blair Weighs in on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

TARS opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,810,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,773 shares of company stock worth $1,042,382 in the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

