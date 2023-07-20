Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $131.68 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $176.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

