Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.94. Wipro shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 869,966 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Wipro Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro



Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

