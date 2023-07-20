Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.94. Wipro shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 869,966 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.36.
Wipro Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Wipro
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
