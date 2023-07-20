Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.12. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 8,149 shares traded.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides radio frequency components in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also offers radio frequency power meters, sensors and analyzers, synthesizers; phased noise analyzers and noise generators, as well as provides voltmeters, audio, and modulation analyzers.

