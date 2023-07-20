WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.00

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.99, with a volume of 29387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $272,184,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

