Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.93 and last traded at $86.38. Approximately 255,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 870,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $374.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.86 million. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

