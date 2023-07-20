WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. WNS also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WNS from $98.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.56.

Shares of WNS opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $231,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $229,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth $203,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

