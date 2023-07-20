Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,577 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Woodside Energy Group worth $125,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,188,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of WDS opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

