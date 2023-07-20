World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.75 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $52.75 million and $755,597.42 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00046956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,441,817 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

