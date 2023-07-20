Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,787,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,611 shares during the period. Yatra Online makes up about 4.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

