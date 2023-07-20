Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Cut to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:YELP opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. Research analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,095. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Yelp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

