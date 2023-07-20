Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackbaud in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Blackbaud’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackbaud’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -81.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,778.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $420,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,778.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,275 shares of company stock worth $1,377,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

