ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Reaches $540,291.05

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $540,291.05 and approximately $18.39 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00103902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00045781 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00027387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

