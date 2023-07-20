Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $365.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

