Zenyatta Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,000 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Trade Desk accounts for 1.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,989 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.59. 495,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.73, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.66.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.74.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

