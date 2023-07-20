Zenyatta Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Xylem comprises approximately 1.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

