Zenyatta Capital Management LP Sells 42,500 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 8.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.46. The stock had a trading volume of 53,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

