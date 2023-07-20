Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 3.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 794,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,738,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Zhihu Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zhihu by 85.2% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zhihu by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,165,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 834,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zhihu by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,406,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zhihu by 239.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Stories

