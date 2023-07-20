Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 3.8%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.13. 794,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,738,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Zhihu Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.38.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
