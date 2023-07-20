Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Zumtobel Group Stock Performance

ZMTBY opened at €3.84 ($4.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €3.27 and a 200 day moving average of €3.09. Zumtobel Group has a fifty-two week low of €3.67 ($4.12) and a fifty-two week high of €3.98 ($4.47).

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

