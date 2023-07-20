Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.37 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

