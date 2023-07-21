1,339 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAR traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. 1,324,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.63.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.56.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

