1,909 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

