21,106 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NYSE:BKU opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

