21,744 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Stride as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stride by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 143,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stride by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,143,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 133,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Stride by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,211,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

