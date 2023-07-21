236 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after purchasing an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $952.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $932.67 and a 200-day moving average of $877.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $665.45 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $946.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

