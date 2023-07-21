25,346 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Thermon Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,651,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 237,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $928.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Profile

(Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.