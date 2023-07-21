3,023 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

