3,801 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.26 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

